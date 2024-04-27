Ho Central NDC PC to establish an EduHealth fund to address PWDs' medical needs

The parliamentary candidate for the Ho Central Constituency under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced plans to establish an Education and Health Development Fund (EduHealth Fund) if elected, to support vulnerable members of society under the next NDC administration.

During a meeting with students at Ho Technical University (HTU) who have various disabilities, as well as women living with disabilities in the Ho Central Constituency, Hon. Edem Richmond Kofi Kpotosu outlined his vision for the fund. He emphasized that it would prioritize the medical care of women and children, particularly those with disabilities, ensuring they have access to comprehensive healthcare services, thereby alleviating their hardships.

Furthermore, the candidate pledged to introduce an apprenticeship program specifically tailored for individuals with disabilities in the constituency, guaranteeing them preferential access to these opportunities. He urged people with disabilities (PWDs) to seize these initiatives to empower themselves, emphasizing the importance of understanding their rights under disability laws and actively participating in society.

Responding to requests from the group for assistance in acquiring assistive devices, which are becoming increasingly expensive, and addressing challenges with housing, Hon. Kpotosu assured them of his support. He vowed to advocate for their needs and work towards providing affordable housing options to alleviate their struggles when seeking accommodation in Ho.

Madam Elizabeth Obinim, Dean of Students at HTU, encouraged PWDs to embrace their abilities and pursue their aspirations with determination. She urged them to advocate for resources such as the Disability fund in Assembly Common Funds and emphasized the availability of support programs, including the Dean of Student Fund for financially disadvantaged students, especially those with disabilities.

Assuring the attendees that their concerns regarding lecture halls would be addressed, Madam Obinim encouraged them to utilize available channels to voice their needs and seek assistance when necessary.