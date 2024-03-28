March 28: Cedi sells GHS13.39 to $1, GHS12.88 on BoG interbank

The buying rate of the Ghanaian Cedi versus the US dollar climbed by 1 pesewa to GHS12.88 on Thursday, March 28, 2024, while the selling rate jumped by 2 pesewas to GHS13.39 from Tuesday.

This is based on data provided by Cedirates.com, a well-known Ghanaian website for currency and gasoline updates.

The Cedi is trading at GHS12.86 purchasing and GHS12.88 selling prices at interbank rates.

Prominent currency bureaus, namely AfriSwap and Albrim, are currently purchasing for GHS13.20 and GHS13.60, respectively, and selling at GHS13.10 and GHS13.60.

In comparison to our last post on Tuesday, the Cedi gained 15 pesewas at both purchasing and selling rates on AfriSwap against the US dollar. Albrim kept its prices the same throughout the interim.

In comparison to earlier rates, other significant foreign currencies like the Euro and the British Pound Sterling have also increased.

The buying rate and selling rate of the British Pound Sterling are, on average, GHS16.21 and GHS16.98, respectively.

The purchasing and selling rates for the euro are GHS13.85 and GHS14.59, respectively.

The price of the pound sterling on the Bank of Ghana interbank market is GHS16.25, unchanged from Tuesday. The price of euro is GHS13.93, a decrease of 1 pesewa.

Through Lemfi and Afriex, people can send money from Ghana to the US or the UK at GHS13.05 and GHS12.53, respectively, for each dollar.

The two sites are offering buying rates of GHS16.60 and GHS15.93 for the British Pound, respectively.

The only one of the two that deals in euros, Afriex, is selling GHS13.68 for €1.