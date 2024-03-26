TB is curable, seek early treatment — Ashanti Regional Health Director

The Ashanti Regional Director of Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang has urged Ghanaians to seek early medical treatment after a prolonged cough, sometimes intermittent with blood signifying tuberculosis symptoms.

Launching a week awareness to commemorate this year's World Tuberculosis Day in Kumasi, March 25, 2024, the Director noted that TB remains a major public health threat in Ghana and the world.

He said the fight against the epidemic requires joint efforts by all stakeholders.

He indicated that many people are unable to detect TB symptoms early, which complicates the situation if not dealt with on time.

Dr Tinkorang cited bacteria as major causes with two types medically known as pulmonary which affects only the lungs and extra-pulmonary affecting any part of the body.

He disclosed his directorate has expanded access to TB services with the provision of essential medicines and diagnostic tools to manage and care for affected patients.

The Health Director stressed the need for enhanced social and behavioral change towards those with the infection to reduce stigma and mortality associated with the disease.

March 24 every year is set aside globally to observe TB Day to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of the disease.

This year's theme is, "Yes, we can end TB".