ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

TB is curable, seek early treatment — Ashanti Regional Health Director

By Kofi Sam II Contributor
Health TB is curable, seek early treatment — Ashanti Regional Health Director
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ashanti Regional Director of Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang has urged Ghanaians to seek early medical treatment after a prolonged cough, sometimes intermittent with blood signifying tuberculosis symptoms.

Launching a week awareness to commemorate this year's World Tuberculosis Day in Kumasi, March 25, 2024, the Director noted that TB remains a major public health threat in Ghana and the world.

He said the fight against the epidemic requires joint efforts by all stakeholders.

He indicated that many people are unable to detect TB symptoms early, which complicates the situation if not dealt with on time.

Dr Tinkorang cited bacteria as major causes with two types medically known as pulmonary which affects only the lungs and extra-pulmonary affecting any part of the body.

He disclosed his directorate has expanded access to TB services with the provision of essential medicines and diagnostic tools to manage and care for affected patients.

The Health Director stressed the need for enhanced social and behavioral change towards those with the infection to reduce stigma and mortality associated with the disease.

March 24 every year is set aside globally to observe TB Day to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of the disease.

This year's theme is, "Yes, we can end TB".

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Stop spreading false information about Kuami Eugene condition on social media, hes one of my favourites —Gideon Boako Stop spreading false information about Kuami Eugene condition on social media, h...

53 minutes ago

Bawumia didn't attack the integrity of GRA staff; he's trying to stop some GRA officers from harassing businessmen —Gideon Boako Bawumia didn't attack the integrity of GRA staff; he's trying to stop some GRA o...

58 minutes ago

No market, no vote — Krofrom residents to boycott 2024 elections No market, no vote — Krofrom residents to boycott 2024 elections

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Mahama will be a 'lame-duck president from day one' if he wins in 2024 elections...

2 hours ago

Left to Right: Former President John Dramani Mahama, NPP National Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 elections: ‘Voters must consider how much time a candidate has to implement...

2 hours ago

Funny Face remanded for two weeks; to reappear before court on April 9 Funny Face remanded for two weeks; to reappear before court on April 9

2 hours ago

Dan Botwe NPP is not divided; we are united to break the 8 – Dan Botwe

2 hours ago

Bawumia commissions Fire Service Academy and Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta Bawumia commissions Fire Service Academy and Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta

2 hours ago

Kevin Taylor, owner of Loud Silence Medialeft and Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah ‘You add Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s renovation at KATH to NPP’s achievements’ — Kevin ...

7 hours ago

Kenya has a nationawide tree-planting public holiday every November 13. By LUIS TATO AFP Planting trees in wrong places heats the planet: study

Just in....
body-container-line