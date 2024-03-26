ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Verification fee: Nurses, midwives call off intended strike

Health Verification fee: Nurses, midwives call off intended strike
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Following government’s commitment to reassess the verification fee imposed on nurses, the Ghana Nurses and Midwives Association has decided to call off its planned protest.

Last week, the Association declared its intention to strike in response to the Nurses and Midwifery Council’s significant increase in the nursing verification fee from GH¢500 to GH¢3,000.

Following a meeting with officials from the Health Ministry, the President of the Ghana Nurses and Midwives Association, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, informed journalists that an agreement had been reached to reconsider the fee.

“The important thing is that this meeting has had an understanding that there is a need to reduce the fee. All parties understand this clearly, and that is good for us. And it will be left with the ultimate entity which is Parliament to give approval for any new fee that is reached in terms of how the discussions go at the board level.”

—Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry caution travellers Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry...

1 hour ago

Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard Branson tells Akufo-Addo Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard B...

1 hour ago

La General Hospitals OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE La General Hospital’s OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE

1 hour ago

NR: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military turned fatal N/R: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military...

1 hour ago

Ghanas anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — Richard Branson Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — ...

1 hour ago

Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law when caught — GAF ‘Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law wh...

1 hour ago

Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces

1 hour ago

Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary schools instead – James Kofi Annan to govt Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary scho...

1 hour ago

AFP - SULIANE FAVENNEC French lawmakers to investigate effects of nuclear tests in South Pacific

1 hour ago

Hundreds of bodies have been exhumed from shallow mass graves discovered in April last year in a remote wilderness inland from the Indian Ocean town of Malindi. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA AFP Kenya to release first cult massacre bodies to families

Just in....
body-container-line