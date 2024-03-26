Verification fee: Nurses, midwives call off intended strike

Following government’s commitment to reassess the verification fee imposed on nurses, the Ghana Nurses and Midwives Association has decided to call off its planned protest.

Last week, the Association declared its intention to strike in response to the Nurses and Midwifery Council’s significant increase in the nursing verification fee from GH¢500 to GH¢3,000.

Following a meeting with officials from the Health Ministry, the President of the Ghana Nurses and Midwives Association, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, informed journalists that an agreement had been reached to reconsider the fee.

“The important thing is that this meeting has had an understanding that there is a need to reduce the fee. All parties understand this clearly, and that is good for us. And it will be left with the ultimate entity which is Parliament to give approval for any new fee that is reached in terms of how the discussions go at the board level.”

