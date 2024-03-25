Ghanaian Lecturer in Germany calls for digitalization of agriculture for food security

Dr Sowah Addo, a lecturer at the Kassel University in Germany, has noted that one of the surest ways to ensure food security is by digitalizing agriculture.

“When we are able to digitalize agriculture, I believe, we might be in the position to help meet the demands of the ever-growing population on sustainable basis”, he said.

Dr. Sowah Addo was delivering a Public Lecture in Sunyani on “Digitalizing Agriculture – can livestock learn to understand technology?”

It was the maiden Public Lecture organised by the Department of Agriculture under the Faculty of Applied Science and Technology of the Sunyani Technical University to stimulate intellectual discourse on making an optimum use of technology in agriculture, especially with regards to livestock, and formed part of a collaboration with GIZ.

Dr. Sowah Addo, who is Animal Breeder and Geneticist and a lecturer in Digital Livestock Husbandry, also noted that the concept of digital agriculture is a multi-disciplinary field made up of engineers, I.C.T experts, statisticians and a host of others.

The occasion was chaired by the Dean of the Faculty of Applied Science and Technology, Professor Jones Lewis Arthur and attended by both academic and non-academic staff of STU, including the Head of the Department of Agriculture, Kwame Ansah Duodu and the Dean of the Faculty of Built Environment and Applied Art, Prof. Zoya Evans Kpamma as well as some students.

Dr. Sowah Addo was presented with a citation at the end of his lecture.