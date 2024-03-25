World Water Day: AGA, Obuasi Mine begins construction of water systems for 3 communities

AngloGold Ashanti Mine has commenced the construction of water systems for three (3) communities in Obuasi as part of activities to mark the 2024 World Water Day on the theme "Water for Peace".

The beneficiary communities include Kokoteasua, Diawuoso and Sanso.

World Water Day which is celebrated globally seeks to inspire action to tackle the global water crisis as well as to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, which focuses on water and sanitation for all by 2030.

It is an annual event held on 22 March and focuses on the importance of freshwater. This year’s commemoration draws attention to the fact that water can create peace or spark conflict.

According to the Community Relations Manager of AngloGold Ashanti Edmond Oduro Agyei who led AngloGold Ashanti at the groundbreaking ceremony to kickstart the project, the provision of water systems for the communities forms part of efforts by AngloGold Ashanti to continue supporting and investing in the well-being of their host communities.

The project which cost over GH3 million comes on the heels of the construction and handing over of four water systems for Bidieso, Ntonsua, Kwabrafoso and Creeky communities. The projects are expected to improve the well-being, health and overall development of the beneficiary communities.

The Chief Executive for the Obuasi East District Hon Faustina Amissah called on residents of the district to make conscious efforts to protect water bodies. She stressed that the celebration of World Water Day is a wake-up call on all to help protect and save water bodies from destruction.

She commended AngloGold Ashanti for their intention to construct boreholes for the three communities intimating that it will make potable drinking water accessible to the people and improve sanitation.

On his part, the Kontihene of Diawuoso Nana Appiah Edmondson appealed to the beneficiary communities to maintain the boreholes.

He further reminded the people of Obuasi to help protect water bodies and desist from activities like galamsey and bad farming practices that destroy water bodies.

"A lot of our farmers have been depositing chemicals into water bodies on their farms. These practices have the tendency of destroying our water bodies and affect the quality of life of mankind," he stressed.

The contractor of the project is Watersan Engineering Company Limited. A representative of the company Isaac Nyarko assured of handing over quality boreholes to the people once work they completed and affirmed that the industrial boreholes will be done in the stipulated time.