Godfred Dame demands retraction, apology from Franklin Cudjoe over ‘derogatory remarks’

The Office of the Attorney-General has strongly responded to remarks made by Franklin Cudjoe, the founder and CEO of IMANI Africa, regarding Godfred Yeboah Dame.

In a Facebook post and subsequent interview with Selorm Adonoo on Citi TV’s The Big Issue, Mr Cudjoe criticized the Attorney-General’s handling of high-profile cases, including those involving SALL, Assin North MP Gyakye Quayson, and Minority Leader Ato Forson.

The Attorney-General’s department is now calling for an apology and retraction from Franklin Cudjoe for his derogatory comments. They assert that Mr Cudjoe’s statements were unwarranted and demand that he rectify them.

In a response to this, Wilberforce Mensah, the spokesperson of the Attorney-General, described Mr Cudjoe’s statement as “unfortunate”, challenging him to substantiate his allegations.

He further emphasized the importance of credibility for both Mr Cudjoe and the think tank he represents, urging a prompt retraction of the comment and an issuance of an apology.

“Let it be clear that the Honourable Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has not produced any such advice on ANY of the persons mentioned. I challenge the author to produce any such advice authored by Honourable Godfred Yeboah Dame.

“Some of the names mentioned are being prosecuted for some offences that the Office believes are fit on proper charges to be preferred based on the facts.”

“For his own credibility sake and the credibility of the think tank which he represents he ought to unreservedly retract the comment and accordingly issue an apology.”

Read below the reaction by the Attorney-General’s Spokesperson

“The Office of the Attorney General has come across a post attributed to the founder and CEO of Imani, Franklin Cudjoe, which is being circulated in the public domain. If indeed he truly authored that post then

I say this with the greatest respect that simply because you are a think tank does not mean you should just say anything that you think is true.

A basic foundation of any serious think tank is research. To make the emphatic statement that the attorney general has been, according to him, “legendary in giving the most illiberal and politically divisive advice to a willing autocratic executive as far as the liberties of persons they disrespect and dislike is concerned-“ is most unfortunate.

In supporting his claim he makes reference to “SALL, Domelevo, Charlotte Osei, James Quayson, Martin Amidu, Ato Forson and others he's yet to discover.”

Let it be clear that the Honourable Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has not produced any such advice on ANY of the persons mentioned. I challenge the author to produce any such advice authored by Honourable Godfred Yeboah Dame. Some of the names mentioned are being prosecuted for some offences that the Office believes are fit on proper charges to be preferred based on the facts.

On the Daniel Yao Domelovo for instance Mr. Dame was not even the ag at the time. The bottom line is that no such advice on any of the persons named can be provided because nothing of the sort exists and Mr. Cudjoe evidently got it wrong. For his own credibility sake and the credibility of the think tank which he represents he ought to unreservedly retract the comment and accordingly issue an apology.

-citinewsroom