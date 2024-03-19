Joe Ghartey leads CoSHAP delegation to Addis Ababa

Veteran Ghanaian lawmaker, Hon. Joe Ghartey, has led a delegation from the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSHAP) to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Hon. Ghartey and the high-profile delegation visited Addis Ababa on 13th March, 2024, to brief Amb. Bankole Adeoye, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, on the activities of CoSHAP.

Other members of the delegation were Hon. Cletus Avoka, Amb. Jonathan Magnusen and Mr. Camilo Pwamang. They have previously visited Cote D’Ivoire and Senegal.

The mission was at the instance of CoSHAP and also of the Acting Chairperson of CoSHAP, Rt Hon. Alban Bagin, Speaker of Parliament, Ghana.

During the visit, Hon. Ghartey, the longest-serving Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in Ghana, briefed Amb. Bankole Adeoyeo of the upcoming CoSHAP meeting in Accra, Ghana.

Ambassador Adeoyeo assured the delegation of his full support.