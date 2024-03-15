REMALJ Reading Clinic supports Tarkwa Breman Girls' Basic School

An International Trainer for Jolly Phonics, has emphasized the need for a conscious effort to help children of school going age read and write.

According to Mrs. Emefa Gyamfi, reading and writing have become a problem among children of school going age and failure to find solution to the problem now will not be appropriate for their upbringing academically.

Mrs. Emefa Gyamfi stated this in an exclusive interview with this reporter, Friday February 1, 2024, after delivering a three-day training for teachers at Tarkwa Breman Girls’ School at Tarkwa Breman in the Prestea Huni – valley Municipality of the Western Region.

She went further to say that, to halt literacy challenge among school going children, teachers and parents are expected to know and adopt other ways and teaching delivering methodology like Jolly Phonics, to help in the teaching of the child.

“Specifically, fluent reading and writing have and continue to become a problem among many children of school going age. Most children go through basic school, and they are not able to read and write. So, the basic aim of REMALJ Reading Clinic is to develop the literacy foundation of children”, she said.

Touching on the donation she made to the school, Mr. Emefa Gyamfi who is also the Chief Executive Officer for REMALJ Reading Clinic stated, she thought it wise to resource the school with reading books including teaching manuals, which will help in the smooth implementation of the Jolly Phonics teaching.

She mentioned that, “I noticed that without such teaching and learning resources, the implementation of Jolly Phonics teaching at the school will not be effective. The teachers have gained the knowledge, but there should be some resources that will back the knowledge for the implementation to go on well.”

The Head Teacher of Tarkwa Breman Girls’ Basic School Madam Janet Amarfo, on her part, thanked the team from REMALJ Reading Clinic led by Mrs. Gyamfi and appealed to the general public for more support for the school.

She asserted that, the school which was built to basically cater for children of cocoa farmers in the community, lacks some learning materials, and facilitators who will be committed to stay in the community to impact knowledge into the children.

“We really need the help. Because when you look at the environment and the cocoa farming community where parents don’t even allow their kids to come to school because they say they don’t have money to buy books and uniform, more support will be needed in many forms to keep the school running and encourage parents to bring their wards,” madam Janet Amarfo pleaded.

Jolly Phonics is a child centred approach to teaching literacy through synthetic phonics, with actions for the forty – two letter sounds.