John Kumah: Probe 'poison death' claim by Wontumi presenter - Ashanti NPP tells Police

The Ashanti Regional Caucus of Constituency Chairmen for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a statement expressing concern over recent allegations made by media personalities, particularly Oheneba Nana Asiedu of Wontumi TV/FM, regarding the death of Lawyer John Ampontuah Kumah, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu.

A statement signed by Mr Abraham Kofi Oduro-Kyeremateng, Secretary of the Ashanti Regional Caucus of Constituency Chairmen of NPP, released during a period of mourning for the departed Deputy Finance Minister, condemns the spurious campaign alleging poisoning and linking it to the NPP running mate issue.

The NPP Chairmen emphasised that such criminal allegations required evidence, and called on the Ghana Police Command and National Security to investigate the claims.

The statement also appealed to Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Regional NPP Chairman, known as Chairman Wontumi, to intervene and call Oheneba Nana Asiedu and other presenters at Wontumi Media to order.

The Chairmen expressed concerns that these unsubstantiated allegations could sow seeds of discord and panic within the party, especially in the Ashanti Region.

Furthermore, the Chairmen urged the regional and national party leadership to take an interest in the situation and advise Chairman Wontumi and his media outfit to discontinue these allegations.

They cautioned against damaging the hard-won reputations of party leaders and workers.

The statement also addressed Oheneba Nana Asiedu's ultimatum issued to the party leader, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, regarding the selection of a running mate for the December elections.

The Chairmen asserted Mr Asiedu had no authority to issue such ultimatums and should separate his media work from the party's internal decisions.

In conclusion, the Ashanti Regional Caucus of Constituency Chairmen extended condolences to the family of Mr John Ampontuah Kumah and other departed patriots.

-Classfmonline