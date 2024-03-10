Modern Ghana logo
Albert Kwabena Dwumfour: GJA President elected onto Federation of African Journalists’ Steering Committee

10.03.2024 LISTEN

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has been elected to the steering committee of the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ).

The election took place virtually on Wednesday, March 6, during FAJ's 5th delegates' congress.

FAJ is the pan-African regional organization of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

Mr Dwumfour will be one of nine members on the FAJ steering committee for the next three years.

Omar Faruk Osman of the National Union of Somali Journalists was elected FAJ president.

In statement after his election, Mr Dwumfour said he is grateful to all those in Ghana and abroad who supported me to chalk up this success.

He extended an invitation to delegates to attend the 3rd Africa Media Convention scheduled for Accra in May 2024, assuring them of a “memorable event.”

The FAJ steering committee plays a leading role in setting the agenda and priorities for the federation, which represents journalists' unions across the African continent.

As GJA president, Mr Dwumfour has advocated for press freedom and better conditions of service for journalists in Ghana since assuming office in 2022.

