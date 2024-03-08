Poison Claims: John Kumah's wife lodges complaint against Captain Smart, demand answers

Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, wife of the late Deputy Minister for Finance, John Kumah, has lodged an official complaint at the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters against Blessed Godsbrain Smart, a journalist with Onua TV, over claims relating to the demise of her husband.

Captain Smart, as affectionately called, had alleged that some persons within the governing New Patriotic Party poisoned the Ejisu legislator, leading to his demise on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

In a viral video, Mr. Smart alleged that some prominent leaders of the NPP have been poisoned by members of the party for various reasons.

He alleged that personalities such as the former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, had been poisoned three times but survived all. Other prominent members of the party he claimed to have been poisoned are MP for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi, and Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi.

Even before the official autopsy report for the cause of Mr. Kumah's death could come out, Mr. Smart is seen in a highly circulated video emphasising that the cause of death was the alleged poisoning. But in a complaint to the police, Mrs. Kumah has indicated that the false claims by Mr. Smart are adding unnecessary pain and suffering to their grieving process.

She is, therefore, requesting the Ghana Police Service to launch an investigation into the claims by the journalist, saying it is imperative that the truth is brought to light and that those responsible for spreading false information are held accountable for their actions.