2023 WASSCE: WAEC allegedly force thousands of students to admit cheating, angry parents express frustration

Angry parents have voiced their frustrations following allegations that their children were coerced by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) into admitting cheating during the 2023 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

On Friday, March 1, 2024, a group of parents gathered at the premises of Otec FM in Kumasi to express their dismay. They expressed disbelief that their minor children were compelled to give statements without their supervision.

According to the parents, despite their protests, the authorities at the Ashanti Regional branch of WAEC remained adamant, threatening a life ban for refusal to cooperate.

The parents questioned the fairness of holding the students accountable for suspected malpractices, especially when the exams were conducted under strict supervision by WAEC invigilators and supervisors.

They argued that if any irregularities occurred during the exams, it should be the invigilators and supervisors who bear responsibility for negligence, not the innocent students.

Over 2,000 students, including those present at the protest, have had their results withheld by WAEC pending investigation into suspected malpractices during the 2023 WASSCE.

These students have been summoned to WAEC offices to answer questions regarding alleged irregularities detected during the examination. The outcomes of the investigation may result in the cancellation or release of their results.

Expressing their dissatisfaction, one parent told Otec News, "Our children have been forced to admit engaging in examination malpractices during the 2023 BECE, a situation we deemed illegal, considering their ages."

“There were invigilators and other security officers during the exams, if there had been any sort of malpractices, they should have been apprehended..the invigilators should be questioned not the innocent students," another parent said.

The angry and frustrated parents appealed to the Education Minister Hon Osei Yaw Adutwum to intervene to save the children's future.