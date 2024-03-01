2024 KAPS Forum: Akufo-Addo calls for a holistic strategy to deal with migration problems in ECOWAS region

President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to address the problems associated with migration in the region.

Delivering the keynote address at the 3rd Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre (KAIPTC), the President said a broader perspective on migration is necessary.

President Akufo-Addo in his address, said collaboration between heads of state is key to secure a prosperous future for the citizens of the continent.

“Focusing primarily on African challenges restricts our knowledge. Let us take a holistic strategy to deal with the problems of migration.

“The ECOWAS region is grappling with multiple sources of insecurity that include violent extremism and democratic reversal. The recent decision by the authorities in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to withdraw from the ECOWAS does not augur well for the security and stability of our economic region,” President Akufo-Addo argued.

The Ghana President and former chair of ECOWAS continued, “The recent political turmoil in Senegal for example creates a loophole for miscreants to perpetuate insecurity in the region and deepened the migration crisis.

“Together with my fellow ECOWAS counterparts, we are seeking ways to find amicable solutions. The region is at a crossroads and our actions will determine the trajectory that will set the path for prosperity or destruction for our citizens.”

The President in his address further noted that the ability to leverage migration as a source of growth and shared prosperity in every part of the world demands scrupulously neutral assessments of both the proximate and root factors that drive it as well as the benefits and challenges that accompany migratory movements.

This year’s KAPS Forum was held under the theme: “Migration and Societal Resilience in a Multipolar World Order: Addressing Conflicts and Building Peace in Africa”.

Speaking at the Forum, the Commandant of KAIPTC, Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane said the theme for this year’s KAPS Forum shows the centre's willingness to confront global security challenges head-on.

KAIPTC Commandant, Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane

He said the KAPS Forum aligns with KAIPTC's 2024-2028 Strategic Plan, focusing on evidence-based research, gender equity, and strategic partnerships to contribute significantly towards improved governance, peace, and security in Africa.

Maj Gen Addo Gyane said the mission of KAIPTC is to offer globally recognised capacity for all actors in African peace and security.

“We strive to promote peace and stability in Africa through training, education, research, and policy discussions,” the KAIPTC commandant emphasised.

Speaking at the Forum, Deputy Head of Delegation at the German Embassy, H.E. Ms. Sivine Jansen called for a responsible migration policy that follows the 'high road scenario,' respecting national sovereignty while acknowledging people's long-held desire to relocate for a better life.

She said it’s a tragic irony that even typical migrant countries are hesitant to accept newcomers.

H.E. Ms. Sivine Jansen

H.E. Ms. Sivine Jansen indicated that in this era of unprecedented human mobility, migrants are development enablers, critical to economic recovery, growth, and long-term development.

“Let us appreciate migrants' vital contribution to economic and social stability,” she advocated at KAPS Forum 2024.

Topics discussed at this year's KAPS Forum include Migration, Climate Change and Conflicts in Africa: African Leadership and Coping Mechanisms, Building Regional Capacity to Mitigate Migration and Conflicts in Africa and Addressing Irregular Migration and Transnational Organized Crime in a Multipolar World.

The two-day event also saw delegates and experts delving into the bigger conversations on Gender, Youth and Migration: Issues and Debates, Building Community Resilience against Climate Change and Conflicts and Demography and Migration in a Multipolar World Order, all aimed at exploring approaches to addressing migration-related conflicts through effective policies and peacebuilding mechanisms in the African region.