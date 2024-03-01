W/R - NDC deepens relationship with media

The Western Region Communication Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will organise a media soiree on Friday, 1st March 2024 at the Hillcrest Apartments Gardens in Takoradi.

The soiree, the first for the year, is for the party to formally renew its relationship with the media community in the Western Region while striking a better, stronger and more beneficial working arrangement ahead of the election 2024.

National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, the deputy minority leader hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Special Aide to H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari , Director of Legal Godwin Eduzi Kudzo Tamakloe Esq., members of parliament in WR , as well as other national and regional executives are scheduled to attend the media soiree.

The party is seeking to use the engagement to, among other things, give the media in the region a better appreciation of policies it intends to introduce in the next government, notably the 24-hour economy towards the desire to “Build the Ghana We Want Together.”

"The media soiree will commence a series of strategies that we have adopted to establish a mutually beneficial working relationship with the media in the Western Region. We desire to create a platform where we will learn and better appreciate the work of each other to foster a harmonious relationship. Our party has always been friends with the media. What we are seeking to do is to deepen it,” a media release signed by Regional Communications Officer, Richard Kirk Mensah explained

The statement added, “All our parliamentary candidates in the region will attend the soiree. The idea is also to introduce them to the media, establish direct access to them, exchange contacts so that the media can reach out to them should they want to do a story and or seek clarification on an issue when, the need arises.”

The Western Region Ghana Journalists Association, has received numerous supports from the NDC and individual members, including support for the regional GJA awards, refurbishment of the regional Press Center, and social engagements (Kenkey Party), among others.