2023/2024 DAAD NMT opens at Fiapre

The 2023/2024 National Multiplication Training for Technical Universities and other higher educational institutions has opened at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.

Four Senior Faculty members from four Universities won a grant from the German Academic Exchanges Service (DAAD) to host the training, being attended by the members of the academia, with majority of them drawn from the various Technical Universities (TUs) in the country.

They are Dr Mrs. Vida Korang of the Catholic University of Ghana(CUG), Dr Sewoenam Chachu, of the University of Ghana, Professor Anthony Amoah of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) and Prof Joseph Adjei of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

On the theme “effective internalization strategies in Technical Universities”, the four-day training sought to equip the participants, mostly Professors, with emerging global trends and provided hand-on training and discussions with peers and experts.

Addressing the opening session of the training, being hosted by the Catholic University of Ghana (CUG), Engineer Prof Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University (STU) said the various TUs in the country were doing well, making efforts to uplift their strategies.

The Training, he observed, had come at an opportune time as TUs and other higher education institutions in the country were struggling hard to survive the impact of the post Covid-19 pandemic.

Eng. Prof Adinkrah-Appiah said internationalization in higher education institutions in the country was facing challenges due to several barriers, however the TUs had devised various strategies to overcome such challenges.

Some of the strategies, he mentioned, included collaborating with universities and higher education institutions to give further training to staff and faculty as well as building more capacity to collaborate with international researchers and opening up to admit more foreign students.

Eng. Prof Adinkrah-Appiah acknowledged and appreciated the immense contributions of the German Government through the DAAD to help improve university education in the country.

Prof Daniels Obeng-Ofori, the Vice Chancellor of the CUG, said he was optimistic that the training would transform the universities as far as internalization was concerned, enhance and promote research as well.

He emphasized the training had provided opportunities for networking which remained critical for national research, and entreated the participants to build connections that would translate into student and staff exchanges and to enrich or enhance their curricula.

Prof Peter Mayer, a professor in international economics at the University of Applied Sciences, Osnabruck is facilitating the training.

Dr Mrs Vida Korang, a Senior Lecturer at the CUG and the Project Team Lead, later told the media the overall objective of the training was to promote the development of the TUs and other higher education institutions in the country.