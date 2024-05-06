ModernGhana logo
06.05.2024

Monday's rainstorm causes havoc in Tema

A rainstorm that swept through Tema on the morning of Monday, 6th May 2024, has left a trail of destruction, impacting both property and the region’s electricity supply.

The unanticipated weather event resulted in fallen poles and cables, disrupting the power distribution network and prompting urgent repair efforts by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The Tema Region of ECG reported incidents of fallen poles and cables, attributing some of the damage to external factors such as ripped roofs and billboard materials.

In Aviation New York, a low voltage pole suffered cable damage after being struck by a torn roof, while in Gbetsile, a high-tension pole collapsed along with its associated cables, leading to power outages for affected areas.

As maintenance crews mobilised to address the service interruptions and restore electricity supply, the Public Relations Officer for ECG in the Tema Region, Sakyiwaa Mensah, issued a cautionary statement urging vigilance and safety during such storms.

Mensah emphasized the importance of public safety, advising individuals to steer clear of bare cables hanging from poles, cables on the ground, and damaged poles.

Furthermore, customers and residents were encouraged to promptly report any instances of destruction or potential hazards to ECG for swift response and resolution.

With the rainy season underway, the aftermath of this recent rainstorm serves as a reminder of the vulnerability of infrastructure and the critical need for proactive measures to mitigate risks and ensure the safety of the community. ECG remains dedicated to restoring service reliability and safeguarding the well-being of residents in Tema.

-DGN online

