Trotro driver recounts how a lady she paid her UG Law school fees for 3 years ‘ditched’ him

Benjamin Kwame Tornyegah, a commercial driver from Ada in the Greater Accra Region, shared his heart-wrenching experience of supporting his girlfriend through law school, only to be rejected by her.

Speaking on Accra-based 3FM’s Drive Show with Giovanni Caleb, Benjamin recounted the tale of his selfless efforts to provide for his then-girlfriend's education, particularly covering her University of Ghana Law School fees for three years.

The young man dedicatedly worked to meet the financial demands, hoping to build a future together.

However, the plot took a shocking turn when his girlfriend, hailing from Wa in the Upper West Regional capital, distanced herself from him after completing her education.

Benjamin, during the radio show, expressed the painful moment when she uttered the words, "Benjamin, I do not know you; you are not my class."

Despite the deep emotional scars, Benjamin assured that he has moved on, stating, "I leave everything for God."

Revealing the impact of the heartbreak, Benjamin disclosed that the pain was so intense that he could not eat for an entire month.

However, he found the strength to overcome the pain, learn from the bitter experience, and move on with his life.

Benjamin shared that his life has improved since that challenging period.

According to him, he now resides in his own house and operates two commercial vehicles, which serve as a source of income for him.