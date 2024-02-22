Modern Ghana logo
Man dies in attempt to steal ECG cables at Nsawam

An unidentified man, believed to be in his 30's has been found dead by the Nsawam District Police.

The decomposing body was found under a high tension pole in the bush at 'Combined Farm' at Dobro, near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The deceased is believed to have been electrocuted while attempting to steal a copper cable connecting lightening arrestors.

A plier was found close to the body of the deceased.

The Police was alerted of a decomposing body by a security man, and moved to the scene to take custody of it.

The body of the man has since been deposited at the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Mr Emmanuel Akinie, Accra West Regional General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), in a mews brief cautioned customers to desist from interfering with electricity installations without the requisite authority from the Company.

“In recent times, we have recorded incidents of theft and vandalism of some of our equipment. Beyond the huge cost the Company bears to replace such stolen or vandalised equipment, it also poses danger to properties, and lives of these criminals,” he said.

Mr Akinie advised all to be vigilant and report any unusual activity around ECG's installations to the nearest ECG office or to the Police.

GNA

