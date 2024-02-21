Modern Ghana logo
Sissala West rejects DCE nominee

Assembly members in the Sissala West District have failed to confirm the President's nominee for the District Chief Executive (DCE) position.

At the election, conducted at Gwollu under tight security, 18 members voted for Mr Mahamud Forkah, the nominee, while 12 voted against him, with one rejected ballot.

This fell short of the two-thirds majority required for confirmation of the nominee.

Before the election, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, engaged the Assembly members and appealed to them to do the needful by voting massively to affirm Mr Forkah, currently the New Patriotic Party (NPP) organiser of the Sissala West Constituency.

After the declaration of results, tension rose among the supporters of the NPP and the members of the public who had gathered at the precincts of the Assembly.

Some became aggrieved and accused the regional Minister of not having done enough to ensure victory for the nominee.

The timely intervention of Mr Korkah and Mr Salifu Naliwie Baluwie, the Party’s Parliamentary candidate for the constituency, calmed tempers.

The nomination and the process towards confirmation have heightened competition for the control of the ‘Gandawi zone’, a populated area in the Sissala West constituency.

Speaking to the GNA after the results, Mr Forkah said; “I probably haven’t begged the Assembly members enough” and called for support of the NPP during the next round of voting.

The Standing Orders of the Assembly allow for a nominee who obtains more than half of the member’s votes to have a second chance of confirmation in 10 days.

GNA

