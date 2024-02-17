Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Unemployed nurses could be trained, exported to generate funds – Akwasi Acquah

Health Unemployed nurses could be trained, exported to generate funds – Akwasi Acquah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Deputy Health Minister-designate and Member of Parliament for Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has proposed a strategy to address the issue of unemployed nurses by suggesting their training and exportation to generate funds for the country.

Amid concerns raised by stakeholders about health professionals leaving Ghana due to unfavourable working conditions, a December 2023 report by the Ghana Health Service revealed that 3,688 health personnel had departed the country in the last three years.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM with Selorm Adonoo on February 16, 2024, Mr Acquah emphasized that Ghana possesses numerous nursing training institutions capable of training and shaping more unemployed health professionals. Exporting them could provide a means to generate funds for national development.

He noted that despite the demand for individuals entering the nursing field and the existence of institutions capable of training them, the quota system poses a challenge. While recognizing the government’s efforts in employing many nurses, Mr Acquah highlighted that there are still unemployed nurses, leading to the proposal of exporting them.

Mr. Acquah urged the reconsideration of the quota system, advocating for its removal to allow for the training and exportation of more students. This, he believes, would not only reduce unemployment levels in the country but also contribute to generating revenue.

“We have Nurses today in Ghana who want employment. As a politician, as someone on the health committee and someone who has links to many hospitals, you have a lot of people coming to you that I want the job. I mean they’ve finished school, postings have not come, government is not able to place all of them even though the government has done so well.

“This government has employed so many people, the backlog has been cleared up to this point but we still have some few nurses at home. So if these have been trained and packaged well, and they are taken out, we have a lot of people, because we have a lot of training schools now and we have a lot of people who want to enter into the Nursing profession because not everyone wants to go the university and the other training institutions.”

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Nii Lante Vanderpuye Ministerial reshuffle: Akufo-Addo’s ego failed him – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

1 hour ago

Unemployed nurses could be trained, exported to generate funds – Akwasi Acquah Unemployed nurses could be trained, exported to generate funds – Akwasi Acquah

1 hour ago

Partisanship stalls presiding member elections in most assemblies of Upper East region Partisanship stalls presiding member elections in most assemblies of Upper East ...

1 hour ago

AGs Office has no hand in disbarment of Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh – Spokesperson AG’s Office has no hand in disbarment of Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh – Spokesperson

1 hour ago

Assault on Cape FM Journalist: Hawa Koomson has shown good faith – GJA President Assault on Cape FM Journalist: Hawa Koomson has shown good faith – GJA President

1 hour ago

Asante Mampong NPP parliamentary primary to be held today after court injunction Asante Mampong NPP parliamentary primary to be held today after court injunction

1 hour ago

GJA runs to Speaker Bagbin over Farouk Mahamas assault on Citi TVFM journalist GJA runs to Speaker Bagbin over Farouk Mahama’s assault on Citi TV/FM journalist

1 hour ago

Northern Regional CLOGSAG no more going on strike Northern Regional CLOGSAG no more going on strike

1 hour ago

Dafeamekpor threatens injunction against vetting of new ministers Dafeamekpor threatens injunction against vetting of new ministers

1 hour ago

Wa East: Chiefs demand probe into killing of chief at Dolindawyiri Wa East: Chiefs demand probe into killing of chief at Dolindawyiri

Just in....
body-container-line