Former NDC MP for Binduri Mark Anthony Awuni reported dead

Former MP for Binduri, Mark Anthony Awuni

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Binduri in the Upper East Region, Hon. Mark Anthony Awuni has died.

ModernGhana News gathers that he died on Sunday, 11th February, 2024 at Vineyard Hospital in Bawku at about 1:30pm.

He was battling some illness since October last year before his last breath, his first daughter Matina Ami Awuni confirmed to ModernGhana's Editor Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri.

The deceased, Mark Anthony Awuni was born on 10th June, 1940. He became the Member of Parliament for Binduri constituency in the 4th Parliament.

Awuni was elected for the first time in the 2004 general elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress. His constituency was part of the 9 parliamentary seats out of 13 seats won by the NDC in that election for the Upper East Region.

He was also a product of Claver House Institute in London.

Awuni is survived by a wife and six children.

He died at the age of 83.