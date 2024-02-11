Jirapa Dubai owner Eric Johnson found dead

The owner of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, popularly known as Jirapa Dubai, in the Upper West Region, Eric Johnson, was found dead on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Reports suggest that he was tragically murdered by some assailants.

The news of Mr. Johnson’s untimely demise has left the community in a state of shock and mourning. Many who knew him personally or had enjoyed the hospitality of his hotel expressed their grief on social media after learning about the incident.

The heart heartbreaking news has left many on social media page including journalists and close relations of the deceased shocked, describing the situation as sad.

“Owner of Jirapa Dubai allegedly murdered? How did we get here? A very sad way indeed to begin the year,” a journalist, Kennedy Mornah wrote.

Another person, Nuang Faalong, a media personality wrote “Very sad news this morning.

"The owner of Royal Cosy Hills (Jirapa Dubai) has been murdered by unidentified persons.

"Barely 5 months ago I sat at the same table with Mr. Eric discussing engineering and development.

"May it not be well with whoever did this.”

As of now, the police have not released any official information regarding the incident. Investigators are likely working diligently to identify the assailants and gather evidence to bring them to justice.

The community eagerly awaits updates from the authorities, hoping for swift action in apprehending the culprits and finding justice for Mr. Johnson’s family.

The loss of Mr. Eric Johnson is deeply felt by the community, and the hospitality industry has also been left devastated in the wake of his tragic passing.

The Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, or Jirapa Dubai as it was fondly nicknamed, was a beloved establishment that contributed significantly to the tourism and economy of the region.

The local community and Ghanaians as a whole are grieving the loss of a respected member, and it is hoped that justice will be served swiftly to bring closure to this tragic event.