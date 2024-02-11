Modern Ghana logo
NPP Primaries: “Failed MP aspirant chasing us with ‘Antoa’ for GH¢2,000 cash he shared” – Manhyia North delegates allege

Some delegates within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Manhyia North Constituency of the Ashanti Region are making claims that the recently defeated MP aspirant, Nana Osei Bamfoh, is demanding a return of money he distributed to them during the recent parliamentary primaries.

According to aggrieved delegates, Nana Osei Bamfoh allegedly distributed cash to secure votes during the party’s internal elections. However, with his unsuccessful bid in the primaries, he is purportedly demanding a refund of the funds.

Reports suggest that associates of the defeated candidate have been actively pursuing the delegates for the return of the money.

“There is one man who goes by the name Nana Poku. He goes on to threaten us with the ‘Antoa Nyamaa’ deity to refund the money in the next three days which ends today, Friday. We delegates are very unsettled, and we demand an immediate response from the aspirant. You made it clear that you won’t invoke any curses, but Nana Poku’s statement appears to suggest otherwise”, one of the aggrieved delegates who gave his name as Osei Yaw stated.

“We delegates are very unsettled, and we demand an immediate response from the aspirant. You made it clear that you won’t invoke any curses, but Nana Poku’s statement appears to suggest otherwise. Some of us received 2000 cedis and 1,500 cedis as T and T, depending on your location, and we were promised nothing would happen to us. We want Nana Osei Bamfoh to come out to confirm or deny this action.”

As of now, Nana Osei Bamfoh has not responded to calls for comments on the allegations.

The NPP primary in Manhyia North witnessed the incumbent MP, Akwasi Konadu, emerge victorious with 389 votes. Nana Osei Bamfoh secured 15 votes, while the main contender, Collins Owusu Amankwah, garnered 286 votes.

The aftermath of the primary has left the party grappling with internal tensions surrounding the alleged demand for fund retrieval.

-DAILY MAIL GH

