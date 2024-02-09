Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
09.02.2024 General News

I’ve not received royalties from GHAMRO – Cwesi Oteng

Ive not received royalties from GHAMRO – Cwesi Oteng
09.02.2024 LISTEN

Legendary urban gospel musician Cwesi Oteng has made a staggering revelation that he has never received royalties from Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) despite making music for many years.

GHAMRO, established in 1993, aims to collect and distribute royalties equitably to Ghanaian musicians. However, the organization has faced accusations of inefficiency and corruption.

Many rights owners have complained about how royalties have been disbursed for years. Some have called on powers that be to ensure that structures are put in place for the collection and disbursement of royalties.

29202483604-0f72ylkxws-29202481232-screen-shot-2024-02-09-at-41714-am

Speaking to ghanaweekend.com, Cwesi Oteng, who released his first album ‘Blessed Are They’ in 2008, astonishingly stated that he has never received royalties from GHAMRO.

29202483604-swnyqdcp53-29202481232-screen-shot-2024-02-09-at-41735-am

According to the ‘God Dey Bless Me’ hitmaker, even though he has registered with GHAMRO, he has no interest in receiving his royalties.

29202483605-8dt2wjivup-29202481233-screen-shot-2024-02-09-at-41229-am

He explained extensively that the systems in Ghana are not functioning – as a result, he had to focus on other avenues to make money with his music.

The iconic gospel musician called on powers that be to ensure that structures are put in place for the collection and disbursement of royalties.

Known in real life as Hermon Cyrus Kwesi Nhyira Oteng, Cwesi Oteng is currently promoting his new single dubbed 'Your Love'.

Watch the full interview below

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

E-levy scrapping: How do you feel after all the insults on us? – Sam George asks NPP MPs E-levy scrapping: How do you feel after all the insults on us? – Sam George asks...

3 hours ago

Former President John Mahama U/E/R: We will construct a cargo centre at Tamale airport to package your produc...

3 hours ago

The youth in Sherigu Abotesugere reading the statement UE/R: No electricity, no vote — Sherigu youth declares ahead of elections 2024

4 hours ago

Election 2024: We dont underestimate Alan Kyerematens capabilities – George Opare Addo Election 2024: We don’t underestimate Alan Kyerematen’s capabilities – George Op...

4 hours ago

Election 2024: Well thwart govts efforts to exploit us for votes – NABCO trainees Election 2024: We’ll thwart govt’s efforts to exploit us for votes – NABCO train...

4 hours ago

Amnesty International Ghana country director, Genevieve Partington Anti-gay bill: Sending people to jail because of LGBTQ+ is wrong; we are totally...

4 hours ago

CR: Man shot dead, dumped at Kasoa High Tension C/R: Man shot dead, dumped at Kasoa High Tension

4 hours ago

Dr. Gideon Boako, Spokesperson at the office of the vice president ‘Why is NDC now doubting removal of e-levy, others taxes after criticizing it' —...

4 hours ago

Dr. Frank Serebour, President of the Ghana Medical Association GMA Harmattan: Wear facemasks, drink enough water, limit outdoor activities — Ghana ...

4 hours ago

E-levy: Bawumia has consistently stood against the policy; it'll be off the books when he becomes president —Oppong Nkrumah E-levy: Bawumia has consistently stood against the policy; it'll be off the book...

Just in....
body-container-line