MP Alhassan Suhuyini questions Akufo-Addo over swift action on petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng

Headlines Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini
FRI, 17 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini

Tamale North Member of Parliament (MP), Alhassan Suhuyini has raised concern about what he describes as the alacrity President Akufo-Addo has attached to the transmission of the petition to remove Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to the Chief Justice.

The petition for the removal of Kissi Agyebeng was sent to President Akufo-Addo by former former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Martin Amidu.

According to information gathered, the petition was forwarded to the President on April 30.

After receiving the petition, President Akufo-Addo also conveyed same to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo on May 6.

Speaking to TV3 on the matter, Alhassan Suhuyini questioned President Akufo-Addo over the swift action to transmit the petition to the Chief Justice for further action when he had ignored other petitions in the past.

“My interest in this petition has to do with the alacrity with which the president forwarded the petition to the Chief Justice. As for Mr. Martin Amidu and the current special prosecutor, we all know the bad blood that has existed between them ever since Mr Amidu’s exit from that office.

“My issue has to do with the selectivity with which the president forwards petitions of that nature to the Chief Justice because I am very well aware that after he did the same involving a petition against Madam Charlotte Osei [Former Chief of the Electoral Commission] two other petitions were sent to him against Madam Jean Mensa [current chair] and till date, the petitioners have not even received acknowledgment of receipt of the petition. Again, another petition was sent to him against the former Chief Justice Madam Sophia Akuffo, but the president did nothing about that,” Alhassan Suhuyini lamented.

Sharing his view on the platform, private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu said he suspects President Akufo-Addo is happy with the petition because he wants to the Special Prosecutor to be removed.

He is of the view that the president is afraid of accountability knowing that his tenure is coming to an end.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

