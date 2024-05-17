Gov't priorities digital innovation for sustainable development – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has affirmed that government is commited to enhancing digital innovation for sustainable development.

She emphasized the government's dedication to implementing initiatives aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 17, through technological advancements and digitalization.

At the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) 2024 in Accra, under the theme "Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development," Hon. Owusu-Ekuful highlighted the National Roaming Policy as a key initiative to improve connectivity across networks. This policy will allow seamless roaming across different network operators, ensuring consumers benefit from the strongest signal available, regardless of their location.

"Technology is no longer an option, but a necessity. To ensure sustainability and enhance connectivity across networks, we're implementing the National Roaming Policy. This will help bridge connectivity gaps across the country," she stated.

Addressing challenges such as digital divides, cyber threats, and online fraud, she called for constructive dialogue and technical cooperation on digital innovations. She urged the private sector to support the government's digital transformation efforts, particularly in developing smart and sustainable cities.

Dr. Joe Anokye, Director General of the National Communication Authority (NCA), discussed the NCA's five-year strategic plan to become a more innovative, agile, and professional regulator. He highlighted advancements in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, which will soon provide low latency broadband services to complement existing terrestrial services. This move aims to enhance the country's connectivity resilience, especially following the recent disruption of undersea fiber optic cables.

Dr. Anokye also announced the completion of repair works on the subsea cables by all four service providers—ACE, MainOne, SAT-3, and WACS—following the March 14 incident. He emphasized the importance of adopting emerging digital technologies and empowering entrepreneurs to drive job creation and sustainable development through digital innovation.

Through these strategic initiatives and collaborative efforts, the country aims to harness digital innovation to build a sustainable future and achieve its development goals.