Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘It's an industry practice that has existed for over 20 years’ — COCOBOD on cocoa bean importation

Headlines CEO of Ghana COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo
8 HOURS AGO LISTEN
CEO of Ghana COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has asserted that it is normal industry practice for cocoa processing companies to import beans from other origins, in a bid to clarify what they call “widespread misinformation on social media.”

In a press statement released on February 4, COCOBOD's Public Affairs Department addressed the "misinterpretation of an official letter" that had been leaked to media outlets, authorizing Afrotropic Cocoa Processing Company Limited to import cocoa beans from Cote d'Ivoire and Nigeria.

The regulator sought to set the record straight on its policy towards bean imports.

“It is an industry practice that has existed for over 20 years to allow factories to import from other countries," stated a portion of the COCOBOD statement.

They explained that Ghanaian processing factories have been permitted by law since 2001 to import cocoa in order to meet specific recipes and blend premium Ghanaian beans with less expensive origins.

“All processing companies in Ghana established post November 2001 are permitted by law to import cocoa beans for processing in Ghana," the statement emphasized.

COCOBOD maintained that the imports by Afrotropic were merely part of normal business operations.

The regulator urged the public to "disregard the false claim deduced from the leaked letter," insisting that its policy was mischaracterized on social media.

The clarification comes amid concerns about dwindling domestic production in Ghana, partly due to galamsey.

However, COCOBOD says bean imports allow factories to maintain operations and blend premium local cocoa - suggesting the policy is not detrimental to farmers.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

16 hours ago

Wontumi L and Kokosohene R Wontumi, Kokosohene feud: Let Antoa shrine kill whoever is found guilty – Region...

16 hours ago

The alleged gang leader arrested by the Police Teshie Chieftancy Issues: Gang leader arrested with unregistered gun

16 hours ago

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africaleft and 2024 NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 'Give Bawumia a fair hearing like we did for Mahama when he was Vice President; ...

17 hours ago

- Source: Madagascar: giant tortoises have returned 600 years after they were wiped out

17 hours ago

Capture d'cran Facebook Macky Sall France calls for postponed Senegal vote to be held 'as soon as possible'

17 hours ago

Kelvin Ogome Using human waste to power green energy in Kenya's Kibera slum

22 hours ago

Namibian President Hage Geingob has died in hospital at the age of 82 weeks after revealing that he was receiving treatment for cancer. By Phill Magakoe AFPFile Namibia's President Hage Geingob dies in hospital

22 hours ago

Late Namibian President Dr Hage G. Geingob Namibia's President Dr Hage G. Geingob dies at age 82

Feb 4, 2024

Oumar Diakite 2R of Ivory Coast takes his shirt off -- which led to him being sent off --as he celebrates scoring the winner against Mali in an Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final. By Issouf SANOGO AFP Last-gasp AFCON triumph for I. Coast, S. Africa also reach semis

Feb 4, 2024

Ronwen Williams' heroics earned South Africa a place in the Africa Cup of Nations last four. By FRANCK FIFE AFP Williams heroics take South Africa into Cup of Nations semi-finals

Just in....
body-container-line