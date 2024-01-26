Modern Ghana logo
‘I used to wear same shoe, wristwatch for 20 years’ — Kofi Amoabeng

Renowned Ghanaian banker Prince Kofi Amoabeng said he has been living a low lifestyle for over two decades, wearing the same pair of shoes and wristwatch for 20 years.

In an interview with radio host Bola Ray on Starr Chat aired on Accra-based Starr FM, Kofi Amoabeng revealed he has now replaced them ever since he became a brand ambassador for Caveman Accessories.

"I have been wearing the same watch and shoe for 20 years, but now I am the brand ambassador for Caveman so I have changed it," he stated.

The former UT Bank CEO also opened up about his decision to sell his eight-bedroom house during his difficult time.

“When things got tough, I sold my 8-bedroom house, which I felt I built by mistake. I had the money, so I felt I needed these things,” he revealed.

According to him, his friends warned him that selling his house would make him look broke.

"When I was selling it, my friends were saying, 'But Kofi, people will say you are broke,' and I said exactly, I am broke," he remarked.

The astute businessman further highlighted the challenges of distinguishing genuine friendships from fairweather relationships when one becomes successful.

“When you have money, a lot of people gravitate towards you. It's hard to tell who your real friends are, and that's confusing," he noted.

