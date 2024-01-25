Former Tain DCE enstooled as Sompahemaa of Seikwa

The Chiefs and people of Seikwa in the Tain District have enstooled former District Chief Executive for Tain Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh as Sompahemaa of the Seikwa Traditional Council.

The ceremony which took place at the Omanhene’s palace was in honour of the former District Chief Executive for her many contributions towards development in the area and the District at large during her tenure as the District Chief Executive.

In his remarks, the Omanhene of Seikwa Traditional Council, Osabarima Debra Agyei II noted that the contributions towards the development of the area and the larger Tain District by the former District Chief Executive and her continuing support to the development of Seikwa were enough to hand her the position so that she could offer her experience, expertise and influence to the people.

The new Sompahemaa in a remarks expressed joy for the honour and thanked the Omanhene Osabarima Debra Agyei II and the Traditional Council for recognising her good works.

She assured the Traditional Council of her collaboration and hard work to help develop the area.