Ledzokuku MP initiates construction of 60-bed polyclinic

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Hon. Benjamin Narteh Ayiku, the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency, has ceremoniously cut sod for the construction of a state-of-the-art 60-bed polyclinic at Teshie.

To address the imperative of Universal Health Coverage for all Ghanaians, irrespective of location, the polyclinic aims to alleviate the strain on Lakma Hospital following the demolition of the LA General Hospital.

Financed through the MP's Common Fund, with additional support from the Jeoberg Foundation totaling GH¢2.2 million, the project will be executed by the esteemed Ghanaian company, Jeoberg Ghana Construction Company Limited, known for its extensive experience in Accra and beyond.

Upon completion, the facility will boast 60 beds and feature essential departments such as outpatient, inpatient wards, maternity services, surgical and emergency departments, public health, pharmacy, laboratory, administration, and advanced diagnostic services including CT Scan and X-ray.

Hon. Ayiku expressed the motivation behind the project, emphasizing the deteriorating condition of the existing polyclinic during his campaign.

He affirmed his commitment to community health, envisioning the new facility as a vital resource with the potential for future expansion.

Commending the Presbyterian Church of Teshie for generously contributing land for the construction, Ayiku urged constituents to grant him another term in the upcoming elections, pledging to continue ongoing projects.

Dr. Jacqueline Sfarijlani, Municipal Director of Health Service, lauded the initiative, stating that the completed polyclinic would significantly address healthcare needs in Ledzokuku and neighboring communities. She described the facility as more than a building, symbolizing hope, compassion, and wellness, centralizing primary healthcare services for the community's convenience.

Joseph Matey Martei, CEO of Jeoberg Foundation, highlighted the project's 12-month timeline as a pivotal step toward accessible healthcare, emphasizing its role as a beacon of healing and commitment to providing quality services for the community's well-being.

