I left $10,000 salary job for $500 a month as a minister for the love of Ghana — Spio-Garbrah

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, former Communications Minister

A staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has revealed that his passion for Ghana led him to sacrifice a high-paying job at an international organization to serve the country at a much lower salary.

Speaking in an interview on TV3's Hot Issues program on Sunday, January 21, Spio-Garbrah opened up about taking a huge pay cut to accept a ministerial role in Ghana.

At the time, he was earning $10,000 per month in his role at the Africa Development Bank but agreed to a monthly salary of just $500 as a government minister.

"Will you accept to leave a $10,000 salary at Africa Development Bank to take a $500 a month as a minister? There have been opportunities I have lost because of my passion and dedication to my country and continent,” Spio-Garbrah said.

He was appointed Minister for Trade and Industry from 2014 to 2017 in the Mahama administration.

He was formerly the Minister of Communications, Minister of Education and Acting Minister of Mines & Energy in the Rawlings administration.

Spio-Garbrah again previously served as Ghana's ambassador to the United States and Mexico.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

