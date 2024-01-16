Modern Ghana logo
Sagnarigu: Triple S Foundation, DASA Chief hold free health screening

By Nurudeen Ibrahim || Contributor
Triple S Foundation in collaboration with Chief Nurudeen Ibrahim, a youth activist and former Chief of the Tamale Technical University have organized a day sensitization programme on personnel hygiene and screening exercise to mark the 2023 World AIDS day.

The exercise specifically targeted students, teaching and non-teaching staff of Tamale Technical University and the Tamale Technical Institute (TTI).

The event was aimed at achieving zero new infections of HIV/AIDS in the country by 2030 targeted by the Ghana Aid Commission.

Experts, experienced individuals and organizations in the field of health were invited to educate the participants on the infection and other illnesses, the program ended with a free health screening and sanitary distribution.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Triple S Foundation, Ms Salamatu Salpawuni Salifu addressing journalists said her focus is to improve health and the economic condition of residents in the region and beyond.

According to her, the foundation has impacted several communities positively without sponsorship and support from anywhere since its inception.

She appealed to funding organizations, individuals and philanthropists to come to their assistance to achieve a better society.

Chief Nurudeen who's also an aspirant of the Tamale Metro NASPA President portfolio lauded management of the foundation for partnering with him.

He said the exercise would redirect the minds of the participants about the dangers and remedies of HIV/AIDS.

Chief Nurudeen further appealed to other corporate bodies to join the impactful course.

