In a striking display of political solidarity, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader is on course to secure the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) nomination for the Effutu constituency unopposed.

This remarkable feat ahead of the December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections underscores his reputation for “transformational leadership and effectiveness,” as articulated by Supi Kofi Kwayera, the Constituency Chairman.

Ascending to prominence since his initial election to Parliament in 2013, Afenyo-Markin has made significant strides, achieving the position of Deputy Majority Leader and leading Ghana’s delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament. In addition to his role as Deputy Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, he also holds a key position as the Chairman of the Ghana Road Fund Management Board.

“Under Hon. Afenyo-Markin’s leadership, we’ve learned that progress is not necessarily in speed but in meaningful and impactful direction,” Kwayera asserts, reflecting on the four-term-seeking MP’s influential tenure.

Kwayera confidently states, “With Hon. Afenyo-Markin leading the NPP’s charge in Effutu, I am certain that we will secure this constituency for the fourth consecutive term under our MP’s leadership, and by a significantly larger margin this December. This victory will undoubtedly bolster our party’s prospects in the forthcoming general elections.”

This sentiment is echoed by members of the Effutu Constituency who have witnessed first-hand the developmental strides under Afenyo-Markin’s stewardship. Kwayera adds, “With Hon. Afenyo-Markin, our constituency has found not just a leader but a visionary who turns obstacles into stepping stones.”

The voices from Effutu speak volumes. Serwaa, a local resident, observes, “Hon. Afenyo-Markin’s work in the Effutu community shows that when you empower others, you build a legacy of progress.” This narrative of empowerment and community building is further supported by Kwame, another constituent, who remarks, “His vision for our constituency is a bright signal of hope, lighting the path to a brighter future for all of us.”

Antwi from Effutu praises Afenyo-Markin's commitment to youth empowerment, stating, “Hon. Afenyo-Markin's efforts in education and youth empowerment in Effutu have sown seeds for a harvest of transformational future leaders.”

Other MPs Standing Opposed

The tale of unopposed nominations within the NPP extends far beyond Effutu. In the Greater Accra Region, Patrick Yaw Boamah (Okaikoi Central), Lydia Seyram Alhassan (Ayawaso West Wuogon), and Dakoa Newman (Okaikwei South) all stand unopposed. This trend is mirrored in the Savannah Region with Samuel Abu Jinapor (Damongo MP) and continues into the Upper West Region with Dr. Bright Yelviedong Baligi (Lambussie MP) and Ambrose Dery (Nandom MP).

The Northern Region adds to this list with unopposed MPs like Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli (Gushegu MP), Alhaji Iddrisu Habib (Tolon MP), Mohammed Amin Adam (Karaga MP), and Thomas Mbomba (Tatale/Sanguli MP), signifying a strong wave of support within the party.

In the Central Region, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour (Assin South MP) and Dr. Festus Awuah Kwofie (Upper Denkyira East MP) are also standing unopposed. The Ashanti, Eastern, Western North, Bono East, Bono, and Ahafo Regions follow suit, with notable figures such as Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum (Bosomtwe MP), Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah (Ejisu MP), Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie (Effiduase MP), Alex Tetteh Djornobuah (Akontombra MP), Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah (Techiman South MP), and Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah (Dormaa East MP) enjoying a similar status.

The unanimous backing of these MPs appears to underscore a cohesive and strategic approach within the NPP as it gears up for the critical 2024 elections. Their nominations are indicative of both internal party support and their positive impact in their constituencies.

Economy in Turmoil

However, the NPP’s journey towards the 2024 elections is not without its challenges. Ghana’s economy, having experienced a significant downturn in recent years, has elicited critical voices. Kofi, a resident of Effutu, expresses discontent: “The NPP government’s hopeless policies have led us down a path of economic turmoil; their mismanagement of this nation is a textbook example of how not to run a country’s economy.”

Another resident, James, shares with Citi News, “Under the NPP’s watch, Ghana’s economy has become a shadow of its potential, plagued by short-sighted decisions and a lack of accountability that have only deepened our financial woes.”

The contrasting views within Effutu paint a vivid picture of the political and economic landscape as Ghana approaches a crucial electoral juncture. While the NPP aspires to maintain its presidential and parliamentary dominance, the economic challenges faced by the nation may play a pivotal role in shaping the electorate’s decision in the 2024 polls.

-citinewsroom