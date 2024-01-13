By estimate, tourism will contribute $5b to our economy per anum by 2025 — Deputy Information Minister

The Deputy Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar has revealed that government targeting huge tourism revenue contributions to the economy by 2025.

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio's program 'The Forum' on Saturday, January 13, the Deputy Minister stated that the country eyes $5 billion per annum.

“It is estimated that by 2025 the contribution of tourism to the economy will be $5 billion per annum,” she said.

According to Statista, Ghana's travel and tourism sector contributed approximately $3.1 billion to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021.

The data showed tourism revenues grew year-on-year, up from $2.1 billion in 2020 as the sector bounced back from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If realized, the estimate will see tourism generate twice its present value within the next three years.