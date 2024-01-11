Don’t be shy to tell us if we are in ‘dumsor’; just give us the timetable – Sulemana Braimah to ECG

MFWA Executive Director, Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has admonished government to come clean if the era of load shedding is back.

Parts of the country in the last 48 hours have suffered unannounced power outages [dumsor] that lasted over 10 hours in some cases.

This has affected the work of several businesses with many Ghanaians complaining and suspecting dumsor is back.

Following hours of no power on Wednesday, Sulemana Braimah took to his page on X, calling on government and the Electricity Company of Ghana not to be shy to tell the people if dumsor is back.

He urged ECG to publish the timetable for load shedding to help the citizenry plan accordingly.

“Dear Government and ECG, don't be shy to tell us if we are in Dumsor. The adumdum a dumdum is just too much. Just give us the Dumsor timetable,” Sulemana Braimah said in his post.