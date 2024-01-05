We don't operate in Nigeria; report of our ban there unfounded — UCC

05.01.2024 LISTEN

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has refuted reports that it has been banned from operating in Nigeria over alleged fake degrees.

In a statement released on Thursday, January 4, signed by Major Kofi Baah-Bentum, Director of Public Affairs at UCC, the institution noted that it "does not have any outlet or campus operating in Nigeria neither has it granted franchise to any institution in Nigeria to run its programmes."

UCC Management assured its “cherished stakeholders and the general public that the University holds very dear its solid brand as an excellent academic institution with world-wide acclaim and, for that matter, would not do anything untoward to tarnish its hard-won reputation."

The Director stressed that the report of UCC's ban in Nigeria was "false" and "malicious", urging the public to disregard the publication.

This comes after reports emerged that Nigeria had banned 18 foreign universities from operating in the country over concerns of "fake" degrees and poor academic standards.

Read full statement below:

