AEA 23: Ermines and Esther from UEW win big at Africa Education Awards 2023

Africa Education Awards (AEA) 2023 returned to Wesley Towers in Accra on Saturday, December 30, 2023 as hundreds of students from the pre-tertiary level to the tertiary level made their way to the biggest awards ceremony in Africa.

With AEA just two years old and already taking place in Togo, Cote D’Ivoire, Benin, South Africa and Rwanda, Ghana after its postponement on November 17 finally staged the much-anticipated showpiece as 57 out of 87 available categories were won on the night.

Besides, Nana Ama Mensah a female student of KNUST won all three of her categories, becoming the Overall Best AEA 2023 Winner and goes home with a sponsored trip to Dubai in 2023.

15 nominees won a cash prize of $200 (Two hundred US Dollars), as 13 students from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) won their categories. 6 students from University of Ghana won their categories, 7 students from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) bagged their awards respectively. University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) produced 6 winners as University of Education, Winneba also boasted of 2 winners on the night among others.

UEW’s Ermines Onyema better known as ErmBarometer took AEA 2023 by storm as the sports broadcaster of Radio Windy Bay, 98.3FM mounted the podium twice to pick up the AEA Student Journalist of the Year and Student Radio Presenter of the Year in grand style despite being in three categories. The ErmBarometer took home two awards, two gold medals, a citation and USD 200 cash prize twice. Ermines, a student of English eventually missed out on Student Blogger/Writer/Author of the Year.

Another student of UEW Esther Boakye from the Integrated Home Economics Department went home with Student Fashion Designer of the Year and bagged a gold medal, a citation and USD 200 cash prize on the night.

The awards night was heavily electrified by several stage performances as headline artistes; Ghana’s favourite twins LALI X LOLA mounted the stage with thrilling performances. Mr. Wilsing, TV3 Mentor 2022 charged the audience with fabulous music as Comedian Ntomtom and many more made it a showpiece.

The AEA night saw Dr. Joyce Akumaa D. Padi better known Akumaa Mama Zimbi, a broadcast journalist of Adom Radio and TV; Odo Ahomaso Show in attendance as she wowed the audience on stage to pick up an award on the night.

Emmanuel Kwesi Baah, CEO of Westlink Impact Network, doubling as Director of the Africa Education Awards was optimistic AEA is poised to celebrate students with special contributions away from just academics.

By Ermines Onyema

Sports Journalist