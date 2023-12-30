TaTU council promotes Abdul-Jalil Bawa Yakubu to Deputy Registrar rank

30.12.2023 LISTEN

Mr. Abdul-Jalil Bawa Yakubu has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Registrar at the Tamale Technical University.

The Governing Council at the 9th Governing Council meeting held on 8th December 2023 accepted the recommendations of the University Appointment and Promotion Board to promote Mr. Abdul-Jalil Bawa to the rank of Deputy Registrar.

Mr. Abdul-Jalil Bawa’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and contributions to the university community and a recognition that reflects his commitment to excellence in his role at the University.

Mr. Abdul-Jalil was first appointed to the University in 2009 as a Senior Administrative Assistant. He has served the University in various capacities serving as Secretaries to committees, Committee Members, and Committee Chairman.

He has played a pivotal role in drafting and approving most of the University Policy Documents and currently serves as the Faculty Officer at the Faculty of Built and Natural Environment.

He has served the University Governing Council for Eight (8) years being the first Non-teaching Convocation Representative and the Former Chairman of the Technical University Administrators Association of Ghana (TUAAG).

Mr. Abdul-Jalil has also served in different units and sections in the University including; head of admissions, head, Centre for skills, Business Development and Entrepreneurship, Quality Assurance Manager, Administrator TaTU Hospital, Faculty Officer at the Faculty of Business, Head of Registry Registrar’s Office, and Administrative Officer in the Human Resource Directorate.

He holds a Master of Arts (Human Resource Management) from the University of Cape Coast and a Bachelor of Education (Social Sciences, Accounting Option) also from the University of Cape Coast where he obtained a First-Class Honours and he is a member of the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners (IHRMP) in good standing.

He is a very hardworking staff of TaTU who is known for his simplicity, ability to communicate, and ability to write very well. He is known as a good Administrator, Politician, and a good Orator.

Outside the university community, Mr. Abdul-Jalil is a politician and was an aspirant in the 2015 parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Mion Constituency in the Northern region.