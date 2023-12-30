Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
30.12.2023 Education

TaTU council promotes Abdul-Jalil Bawa Yakubu to Deputy Registrar rank

By Edward A. Ken-Zorre II Contributor
TaTU council promotes Abdul-Jalil Bawa Yakubu to Deputy Registrar rank
30.12.2023 LISTEN

Mr. Abdul-Jalil Bawa Yakubu has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Registrar at the Tamale Technical University.

The Governing Council at the 9th Governing Council meeting held on 8th December 2023 accepted the recommendations of the University Appointment and Promotion Board to promote Mr. Abdul-Jalil Bawa to the rank of Deputy Registrar.

Mr. Abdul-Jalil Bawa’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and contributions to the university community and a recognition that reflects his commitment to excellence in his role at the University.

Mr. Abdul-Jalil was first appointed to the University in 2009 as a Senior Administrative Assistant. He has served the University in various capacities serving as Secretaries to committees, Committee Members, and Committee Chairman.

He has played a pivotal role in drafting and approving most of the University Policy Documents and currently serves as the Faculty Officer at the Faculty of Built and Natural Environment.

He has served the University Governing Council for Eight (8) years being the first Non-teaching Convocation Representative and the Former Chairman of the Technical University Administrators Association of Ghana (TUAAG).

Mr. Abdul-Jalil has also served in different units and sections in the University including; head of admissions, head, Centre for skills, Business Development and Entrepreneurship, Quality Assurance Manager, Administrator TaTU Hospital, Faculty Officer at the Faculty of Business, Head of Registry Registrar’s Office, and Administrative Officer in the Human Resource Directorate.

He holds a Master of Arts (Human Resource Management) from the University of Cape Coast and a Bachelor of Education (Social Sciences, Accounting Option) also from the University of Cape Coast where he obtained a First-Class Honours and he is a member of the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners (IHRMP) in good standing.

He is a very hardworking staff of TaTU who is known for his simplicity, ability to communicate, and ability to write very well. He is known as a good Administrator, Politician, and a good Orator.

Outside the university community, Mr. Abdul-Jalil is a politician and was an aspirant in the 2015 parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Mion Constituency in the Northern region.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

2023 WASSCE: Appreciate intelligence of Ghanaian youth – NPP tells Mahama 2023 WASSCE: Appreciate intelligence of Ghanaian youth – NPP tells Mahama

1 hour ago

Bawumia, Mahama prepare for major mano-a-mano: Key political activities in 2023 Bawumia, Mahama prepare for major mano-a-mano: Key political activities in 2023 

1 hour ago

No rule bars Controller and Accountant-General from contesting NPP parliamentary primaries – Richard Ahiagbah No rule bars Controller and Accountant-General from contesting NPP parliamentary...

1 hour ago

Akontombra NPP raises concern over growing disunity Akontombra NPP raises concern over growing disunity 

1 hour ago

GPRTU run to Parliament to review GH100 Emission Levy Bill GPRTU run to Parliament to review GH¢100 Emission Levy Bill

1 hour ago

We receive meagre funds from govt; wed have been bankrupt if not for IGF – National Sports Authority We receive meagre funds from govt; we’d have been bankrupt if not for IGF – Nati...

1 hour ago

Sefwi Akontombra NPP parliamentary aspirant, former Youth Organiser accuse gov't, MP of fake road contracts Sefwi Akontombra NPP parliamentary aspirant, former Youth Organiser accuse gov't...

1 hour ago

Stakeholders at review meeting Smallholder farmers lament destruction of farms by elephants

2 hours ago

Daboya-Mankarigu NPP Youth accuse Chairman Kalamonia of divisive politics Daboya-Mankarigu NPP Youth accuse Chairman Kalamonia of divisive politics

3 hours ago

You've proven that anything is possible with hard work – Mahama congratulates Afua Asantewaa after sing-a-thon You've proven that anything is possible with hard work – Mahama congratulates Af...

Just in....
body-container-line