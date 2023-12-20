Ghana wouldn’t need an IMF bailout if Akufo-Addo was serious about fighting corruption – Sulemana Braimah

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not serious about fighting corruption in Ghana.

He has argued that if the President was serious about tackling corruption, Ghana wouldn’t have needed to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek support to address the economic challenges.

Sulemana Braimah in a post on X stated “If Prez Akufo Addo was serious about fighting corruption, we wouldn't need an IMF bailout; we wouldn't have had to over-borrow; our schools and hospitals would have been in better conditions; and the supposed factories under 1D1F would have been working. But sadly, he's not.”

This is coming on the back of the ‘GHS3 Billion Lie’ exposé by the Fourth Estate bringing to light a questionable one-billion-dollar contract awarded to SML by the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority to undertake revenue assurance in the downstream and upstream petroleum sector and the gold mining sector.

According to Sulemana Braimah, it will be a major tragedy if President Akufo-Addo fails to authorise the immediate cancellation of the scandalous contract.