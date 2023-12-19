Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Contracting SML Ghana to do same work done by NPA thievery — IES slams Finance Ministry

Headlines Nana Amoasi VII, Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Nana Amoasi VII, Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security

The Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES) has criticized the Ministry of Finance's decision to contract Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) to monitor fuel products, describing it as "thievery".

In an interview with Joy News on Monday, December 18, Nana Amoasi VII stated: "We believe that the latter may be the truth. That this is designed to create loot and share."

He questioned the rationale for engaging a private firm to perform duties already mandated by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

"Something that we have paid for to be done for the country, you go and contract somebody else to come and put piezometer to check. This is thievery and nothing else," the IES boss insisted.

Mr Amoasi argued there are adequate existing systems like the NPA and Customs Division to check fuel quantities.

"There are existing systems in place to check product quantity...this is a clear duplication of task," he stated.

Meanwhile, The Fourth Estate Editor Manasseh Azure Awuni who led the investigations that revealed the scandal has petitioned the Special Prosecutor to probe allegations of corruption and possible breach of procurement rules regarding the controversial $1 billion SML contract.

The 10-year SML deal worth up to GH¢24 million monthly has raised integrity concerns after the company admitted making false claims about state savings from its services.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

56 minutes ago

Immigration Service prepares to repatriate New Force spokesperson after revoking residency permit Immigration Service prepares to repatriate New Force spokesperson after revoking...

56 minutes ago

Our SHS students go from Keta SHS to Havard but some people still question integrity of WASSCE results – Bawumia laments Our SHS students go from Keta SHS to Havard but some people still question integ...

56 minutes ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and Kevin Taylor ‘He's a mental patient himself’ — Kevin Taylor reacts to Koku Anyidoho’s inducti...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo honours over 280 Head of State Achievers Akufo-Addo honours over 280 Head of State Achievers

3 hours ago

'I'm going again' —Ursula Owusu-Ekuful confirms re-election in Ablekuma West 'I'm going again' — Ursula Owusu-Ekuful confirms re-election in Ablekuma West

3 hours ago

Ignore mischief, misguided elements and focus on your mandate – Akufo-Addo to BoG Ignore mischief, misguided elements and focus on your mandate – Akufo-Addo to Bo...

3 hours ago

Godfred Yeboah Dame Ghanaian women are less corrupt – Godfred Dame

3 hours ago

Market women protest eviction amid unfulfilled promises at Tema Station Market women protest eviction amid unfulfilled promises at Tema Station

3 hours ago

Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning The best cathedral is anti-LGBT law — Foh-Amoaning

3 hours ago

Mahama promises 20 allowance for rural teachers Mahama promises 20% allowance for rural teachers

Just in....
body-container-line