Contracting SML Ghana to do same work done by NPA thievery — IES slams Finance Ministry

The Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES) has criticized the Ministry of Finance's decision to contract Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) to monitor fuel products, describing it as "thievery".

In an interview with Joy News on Monday, December 18, Nana Amoasi VII stated: "We believe that the latter may be the truth. That this is designed to create loot and share."

He questioned the rationale for engaging a private firm to perform duties already mandated by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

"Something that we have paid for to be done for the country, you go and contract somebody else to come and put piezometer to check. This is thievery and nothing else," the IES boss insisted.

Mr Amoasi argued there are adequate existing systems like the NPA and Customs Division to check fuel quantities.

"There are existing systems in place to check product quantity...this is a clear duplication of task," he stated.

Meanwhile, The Fourth Estate Editor Manasseh Azure Awuni who led the investigations that revealed the scandal has petitioned the Special Prosecutor to probe allegations of corruption and possible breach of procurement rules regarding the controversial $1 billion SML contract.

The 10-year SML deal worth up to GH¢24 million monthly has raised integrity concerns after the company admitted making false claims about state savings from its services.