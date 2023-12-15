Exposing corruption not because we hate government but out of love for the nation — Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has indicated that the organisation exposes corruption and wrongdoing in government not because they hate the authorities, but out of love for Ghana.

He said the magnitudes of corruption, if left unchecked, could compromise the country's development.

In a post via X on Friday, December 15, Braimah said "When we expose wrongdoing in the government, it is not because we hate the government. We do so because we love the nation. The looting is just too much and so brazen. In fact, I am sure they wouldn't mind putting the state of Ghana on sale if they had their way."

Mr. Braimah's comments come ahead of a new investigative report by MFWA's Fourth Estate portal titled "The ₵3 Billion Lie & The Billion-Dollar Contract".

The exposè seeks to investigate claims by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and SML Ghana that they saved the country over 3 billion cedis through a collaboration, which the report alleges is false based on evidence obtained.

According to investigative journalist and editor of the portal, Manasseh Azure, their findings reveal that SML Ghana has in fact been awarded contracts worth over $100 million annually by the government.

As the watchdog for media and accountability in West Africa, MFWA has positioned itself as a champion against corruption and misgovernance through hard-hitting investigative journalism.

However, some critics accuse the organization of being too critical of the government.

Mr. Braimah denied such claims, stressing MFWA's motive is ensuring proper stewardship of national resources.