If our leaders had their way they wouldn’t mind putting Ghana on sale – Sulemana Braimah

Mr. Sulemana Braimah

15.12.2023 LISTEN

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has bemoaned the unending looting by politicians in the country.

In a post on social media platform X, he said “The looting is just too much and so brozen.”

He indicated that if those leading the country had their way, they wouldn’t mind putting Ghana up for sale.

“When we expose wrongdoing in the government, it is not because we hate the government. We do so because we love the nation. The looting is just too much and so brozen. I am sure they wouldn't mind putting the state of Ghana on sale if they had their way,” Sulemana Braimah said.

These comments are coming from the Executive Director of MFWA after renowned investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni revealed his media outfit ‘The Fourth Estate’ is coming out with a mind-boggling exposé.

According to the award-winning journalist, “What started as an open-minded documentary to investigate what was being done to curtail revenue losses in one sector is turning out to be the biggest scandal to hit the Akufo-Addo presidency.”