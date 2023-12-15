Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
15.12.2023 Headlines

If our leaders had their way they wouldn’t mind putting Ghana on sale – Sulemana Braimah

Mr. Sulemana BraimahMr. Sulemana Braimah
15.12.2023 LISTEN

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has bemoaned the unending looting by politicians in the country.

In a post on social media platform X, he said “The looting is just too much and so brozen.”

He indicated that if those leading the country had their way, they wouldn’t mind putting Ghana up for sale.

“When we expose wrongdoing in the government, it is not because we hate the government. We do so because we love the nation. The looting is just too much and so brozen. I am sure they wouldn't mind putting the state of Ghana on sale if they had their way,” Sulemana Braimah said.

These comments are coming from the Executive Director of MFWA after renowned investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni revealed his media outfit ‘The Fourth Estate’ is coming out with a mind-boggling exposé.

According to the award-winning journalist, “What started as an open-minded documentary to investigate what was being done to curtail revenue losses in one sector is turning out to be the biggest scandal to hit the Akufo-Addo presidency.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa Exposing corruption not because we hate government but out of love for the natio...

2 hours ago

Mr. Sulemana Braimah If our leaders had their way they wouldn’t mind putting Ghana on sale – Sulemana...

2 hours ago

VIDEO: Who are you to tell me you cant let me finish —Atik Mohammed, Dennis Miracles fight over lithium deal [VIDEO]: Who are you to tell me you can’t let me finish — Atik Mohammed, Dennis ...

3 hours ago

Transport Ministry launches National Electric Vehicle Policy Transport Ministry launches National Electric Vehicle Policy

3 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin pays courtesy call on Regent of Bimbilla Speaker Bagbin pays courtesy call on Regent of Bimbilla  

3 hours ago

Measuring NPPs poor performance alone not enough to win in 2024, let's move out — NDC Measuring NPP’s poor performance alone not enough to win in 2024, let's move out...

5 hours ago

Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee Nunoo Mensah owns 4.4% shares in Barari DV Ghana Ltd — Abu Jinapor reveals

6 hours ago

Parliament approves 338million loan for reconstruction of Accra-Tema motorway, others Parliament approves $338million loan for reconstruction of Accra-Tema motorway, ...

6 hours ago

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George If Bawumia, Ofori-Atta make it to heaven God will have to review his marking sch...

6 hours ago

What you do in your bedroom is not my business; Im interested in anti-gay bill to protect our family values – Sam George What you do in your bedroom is not my business; I’m interested in anti-gay bill ...

Just in....
body-container-line