Pacific Oil former employee arraigned over alleged GHC1,588,848 oil theft 

A former employee of the Pacific Oil Company Limited is before an Accra Circuit Court over an alleged GHC1,588,848.00 oil theft.

Alhaji Malik Ibrahim, the former company’s director was granted a GHC100,000.00 bail with two Ghanaian sureties.

He was brought to court after a bench warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Meanwhile, a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of five other accomplices namely Ibrahim Seidu, Mumuni Suleiman, Ayuba Alhassan Maiga, Hakim Tahim and Awal, all at large.

Detective Chief Inspector Agartha Abena Asantewaa told the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah that Alhaji Zakari Ibrahim, the complainant, is a Director and sole shareholder of Pacific Oil Company Limited.

She said Malik Ibrahim was an employee and a director of the complainant’s company.

Detective Chief Inspector Asantewaa said Seidu was a security man stationed at the Obeyeyie branch of Pacific fuel station.

She said Suleiman, Maiga and Tahiru live in various suburbs of Accra.

Chief Inspector Asantewa said the Court heard that in 2016, Malik was employed by the Pacific Company Limited as the purchasing and construction officer in charge of Greater Accra and Eastern Regions.

He was later promoted to the position of a manager in charge of Amasaman and nearby stations.

According to her, however, somewhere in 2019, Malik started parading himself as the owner of the company thereby making major decisions for the company without recourse to the management, the Prosecution said.

Detective Chief Inspector Asantewaa said when his actions were discovered by management, he was warned to desist from them.

The Prosecution said Malik was asked on July 21, 2021, to resign which he did.

She said subsequently on August 28, 2021, management issued a disclaimer for public notice to that effect.

The prosecution said on September 01, 2021, management sent a team to go and draw fuel from Achiama and Obeyeyie stations and upon hearing the information to draw fuel, Malik recruited and armed his accomplices to go and prevent the workers from drawing the fuel and later syphoned all the fuel underground and bolted.

She said Malik then threatened to deal with the owner of the company and for fear of his life, the complainant made a report to the Police which led to the arrest of the accused persons.

The Prosecution said after investigations they were charged and brought before court.

GNA

