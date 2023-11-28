Ghana's Affirmative Action Bill takes center stage

In a groundbreaking move, Ghana's Cabinet has given the green light to the long-awaited Affirmative Action Bill, disclosed by Hon Lariba Zuweira Abudu, the Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP).

The bill, now under parliamentary consideration and urgency, seeks to usher in a new era of gender parity in the realm of Ghanaian politics.

The proposed legislation, dormant in parliament for over a decade, aims to revolutionize the landscape by reserving a minimum of 40% of public offices for women. Drawing inspiration from successful implementations in African nations such as Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Africa, Guinea, Kenya, and Senegal, the bill strives to elevate women's participation in key decision-making positions.

The announcement came during the 5th MoGCSP Annual Summit on the theme "Sustainable Social Protection Financing: A Key to Financial Inclusion of the Vulnerable." The summit served as the stage for the unveiling of not just the Affirmative Action Bill but a host of other critical bills and policies submitted to the Cabinet for consideration and approval.

Hon Lariba Zuweira Abudu, in her address, highlighted the Ministry's relentless efforts in awareness campaigns on crucial issues like Child Rights Promotion, Social Protection, Child Marriage, Human Trafficking, and Domestic Violence. The ministry's collaboration with key partners has extended to 170 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), with 160 enrolled in the Social Welfare Information Management Systems (SWIMS) for effective case management and referrals.

The Minister emphasized that true national development hinges on granting women equal access to financial resources, educational opportunities and entrepreneurial support. This move towards inclusivity aligns with global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Mr. Osama Makkawai Khogali, the Country Representative of UNICEF, echoed the urgency of gender equity in achieving social protection financing. Commending MoGCSP for its commitment to leaving no one behind in the journey towards gender equality, he emphasized UNICEF's dedication to supporting the ministry, ensuring that no child is left behind in achieving the SDGs by 2030.

The stage is set, and Ghana anticipates a transformative leap towards a more inclusive and equitable political landscape with the Affirmative Action Bill taking center stage in parliamentary deliberations.