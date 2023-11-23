NADMO, VRA to continue to support victims of Akosombo Dam spillage – Frema Osei-Opare

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and Volta River Authority (VRA) will continue to distribute relief items to victims of the Akosomba Dam spillage until all displaced persons are catered for.

The Chief of Staff and Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Akosomba Dam spillage, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, announced this at an Inter-Ministerial press briefing in Accra on Wednesday.

She stated that the government had given the VRA and NADMO GH¢40 million to support their efforts.

She assured that the government was committed to improving the social and economic conditions of all persons affected by the spillage.

Madam Osei-Opare said the government was also addressing the environmental and public health challenges stemming from the Akosombo Dam spillage.

She assured residents of the government’s commitment to working closely with them to bring things back to normal.

On his part, the Executive Director for the Water Resources Commission, Dr Bob Alfa, acknowledged that the aftermath of the Akosombo Dam Spillage has triggered concerns, as the assessment results indicated that sources of portable water have been contaminated, posing significant health risks to the affected population.

He underscored the severity of the situation, emphasising that the polluted water is unsafe for consumption and any contact.

As a result, Dr Alfa issued a series of crucial safety precautions that residents in the affected areas should strictly adhere to mitigate health hazards.

He urged residents to refrain from any direct contact with the contaminated water. This includes activities like swimming, fishing, or any form of recreational water use.

“The potential health risks associated with contact with the polluted water are significant and adherence to this precaution is paramount to preventing waterborne illnesses,” he explained.

He also recommended that affected individuals take immediate measures to treat the contaminated water before use.

The process, according to him, involves using water purification methods, such as water purifiers, chlorine tablets, or other approved water treatment solutions.

“Ensure the water undergoes adequate treatment, which is vital to minimising the health impact on the local population,” he added.

The advice comes in the wake of increasing concerns about the environmental and public health repercussions of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The water pollution has prompted local authorities to take swift action to provide support to affected communities and implement measures to contain the spread of contamination.

Government agencies and non-governmental organisations are mobilising resources to address the situation, with a focus on conducting further assessments, providing clean water supplies and implementing long-term strategies to prevent future incidents of this nature.