Nsawam Senior High School granted boarding status, Annoh Dompreh jubilates

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has approved Nsawam Senior High School in the Eastern Region to operate as a day and boarding school.

Since its inception, students in Nsawam-Adoagyiri and surrounding communities had to commute long distances or relocate to other towns to access senior high school education.

But that is set to change with the new boarding status granted to Nsawam SHS.

In a letter dated November 1, and signed by GES Director-General Dr. Eric Nkansah, it stated "Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) has inspected Nsawam Senior High School in Nsawam Adodgyiri District and is satisfied with the boarding facilities in the school."

The letter further indicated that "Approval is therefore granted for the school to run as day/boarding."

The GES Director-General has tasked the Eastern Regional and Nsawam-Adoagyiri District Directors of Education to liaise with the school authorities to post the relevant staff needed to effectively run the boarding house.

Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh, who has championed this initiative expressed his excitement with a simple word - "finally".

