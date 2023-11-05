Rotary Club Of Kumasi commissions mechanised borehole for Adventist SHS

Students of Adventist Senior High School in the Kumasi Metropolis will no more travel several kilometers to fetch water due to erratic water supply on campus.

The students will now heave a sigh of relief after the Kumasi Rotary club commissioned and handed over a USD 4000.00 mechanised borehole for the school.

According to the Headmistress of the school Grace Kafui Ayi who was speaking to the media during the commissioning and handing over ceremony, hither to, the almost 3000 students of the school had to cross the main road infront of the school to have access to water as a result of unreliable water supply the school was confronted with.

She commended the Rotary Club of Kumasi for the intervention which she stressed will further boost teaching and learning in the school. She however made a passionate appeal to government and other benevolent organisations and individuals to also come to the aid of the school by constructing a befitting toilet facility for the school.

She averred that the existing toilet facility is nothing to write home about and woefully inadequate judging from the large student population of the school.

Madam Ayi further stressed that despite the challenges facing the school, it has almost excelled academically. "As you may be aware, we always make it a point to surmount our challenges by focusing on academic excellence. This year we were at the 1/8th stage of the National Science and Maths Quiz losing narrowly to Kass. We don't let our challenges get the better part of us," she stated.

On his part, the President of the Kumasi Rotary Club Nana Effah Mensah noted that the drilling of the borehole is part of an initiative of the Rotary Club of Kumasi to drill 15 boreholes and micro flush toilets for some communities and schools in the Ashanti region.

He said the decision to intervene in the water crisis the school grappled with, was in response to a request from some old students of the school.

He said," after hearing of their request, we did our own needs assessment and realized that the provision of mechanised borehole was an immediate need of the school. We contacted our international partners who didn't hesitate but came on board to support".

The President of the club admonished the school authorities to maintain the borehole and ensure constant supply of water to the school.