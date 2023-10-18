UTV attack: Police charges were soft-handed, minimalistic leading to undeterrent GHS2,400 fine — GJA, PRINPAG, GIBA

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has strongly criticised the charges against some 16 NPP sympathizers who invaded the studios of Accra-based UTV by the police.

On October 7, during UTV’s prime-time show "United Showbiz," some NPP activists invaded the studio, assaulted two employees, and threatened the hostess and guests.

The police arrested and charged the attackers with "conspiracy to commit crime and rioting."

On Monday, October 16, the Achimota District Court found them guilty and fined them GHS2,400 each (200 penalty units of GHS12).

At a joint press conference with the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) and the Private Newspapers and Online Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) on Wednesday, October 18, GJA President Albert Dwumfuor described the fines as undeterrent and soft-handed.

Mr. Dwumfuor said the minimal charges led to the paltry fines which could even encourage more of such going forward.

According to him, there should have been 10 more charges, including unlawful entry, rioting with weapons, assault and battery, causing harm, threat of harm, unlawful assembly, offensive conduct, forcible entry and carrying offensive weapons.

“Whilst commending the Police and the Court for the speedy prosecution and conviction, we are of the opinion that under the circumstances, and based on video evidence of the happenings on that fateful evening, the charges preferred against them were inadequate, soft-handed and minimalistic to say the least,” said Mr. Dwumfuor.

Going forward, the GJA appealed to “the judiciary to consider offenses against the media as aggravating offenses, especially when these actions are premeditated, because such actions have the tendency to put fear in the media leading to self-censorship and thus promoting the culture of silence which is inimical to the concept of media freedom and independence as guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.”

The GJA also advised journalists to also play a part in ensuring national peace and security and not allow their spaces to be used as marketplaces for propagating insults and hate speech while charging them to be vigilant always.