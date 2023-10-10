Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

World Mental Health Day: Government should train more professionals to help patients — Abena Korkor

Health World Mental Health Day: Government should train more professionals to help patients — Abena Korkor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghanaian mental health advocate Abena Korkor has urged the government to invest more in training professionals to care for persons suffering from mental illnesses.

The activist bemoaned the inadequate number of qualified mental healthcare workers to assist those struggling with conditions like depression, anxiety and schizophrenia.

In an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio station on World Mental Health Day, October 10, Abena Korkor said "the government should train more mental health professionals in the system to help mental health patients."

According to her, "there are just a few celebrities in Ghana that talk about mental health, like Kafui Dey and Funny Face."

She added that more needs to be done to raise awareness and address stigma.

She also called on media houses to prioritize mental health discussions all year round, and not just on designated awareness days.

"If it is not a mental health day, they do not talk about mental health," Abena Korkor noted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

A picture of the displaced money Unemployed man returns GH¢100,000, a key and an ID card found in taxi

3 hours ago

Vim Lady, Broadcast journalist UTV Attack: Insider may have assisted NPP thugs into the studio — Vim Lady suspe...

3 hours ago

The dead body being buried Decomposed body found near Subin River

3 hours ago

Yussif in critical condition at the hospital Kumasi: Good Samaritan shot by robbers at Aboaso

3 hours ago

HIV prevalent among Ghanaian gay men – Report HIV prevalent among Ghanaian gay men – Report

3 hours ago

One person arrested for alleged murder of Walewale Govt Hospital staff One person arrested for alleged murder of Walewale Gov’t Hospital staff

3 hours ago

He was a pillar – Akufo-Addo mourns Felix Owusu Adjapong He was a pillar – Akufo-Addo mourns Felix Owusu Adjapong

3 hours ago

Leaked IGP tape: Atta Akyea blocks POMAB from supporting Dampare at in-camera hearing Leaked IGP tape: Atta Akyea blocks POMAB from supporting Dampare at in-camera he...

3 hours ago

Bare allegations in Prof. Frimpong-Boatengs galamsey report not sufficient for prosecution – Godfred Dame Bare allegations in Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s galamsey report not sufficient for ...

3 hours ago

NPP politics no more about national development; lies have more value than integrity – Boakye Agyarko NPP politics no more about national development; lies have more value than integ...

Just in....
body-container-line