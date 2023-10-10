World Mental Health Day: Government should train more professionals to help patients — Abena Korkor

Ghanaian mental health advocate Abena Korkor has urged the government to invest more in training professionals to care for persons suffering from mental illnesses.

The activist bemoaned the inadequate number of qualified mental healthcare workers to assist those struggling with conditions like depression, anxiety and schizophrenia.

In an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio station on World Mental Health Day, October 10, Abena Korkor said "the government should train more mental health professionals in the system to help mental health patients."

According to her, "there are just a few celebrities in Ghana that talk about mental health, like Kafui Dey and Funny Face."

She added that more needs to be done to raise awareness and address stigma.

She also called on media houses to prioritize mental health discussions all year round, and not just on designated awareness days.

"If it is not a mental health day, they do not talk about mental health," Abena Korkor noted.